What channel is Wolves vs Manchester United? Kick-off time and how to watch

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers heads wide during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 3, 2022. Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers lifted themselves from the foot of the table with a last-minute winner at Everton last time out, and will be hoping that victory will be the catalyst for a change in fortunes going into the new year.

But first they will welcome to Molineux a Manchester United team that looked impressive in their last match, a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Wolves and Lopetegui would savour a win over today's opponents to see out a year that they will want to forget in a hurry.

What time is Wolves vs Manchester United?

It is the earliest Premier League kick-off of the day, beginning at 12.30pm. Build-up coverage on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will begin at 11.30am.

Wolves vs Manchester United TV channel

BT Sport is showing the early kick-off on its TV channels and streaming services. Build-up coverage on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will begin at 11.30am, and all the action will be available to stream on smart devices on BT Sport.

You can also follow the action on the Express & Star's live blog.

Team news

Wolves hope to have Boubacar Traore and Jonny Castro Otto available again. Both players are aiming to recover from groin injuries in time to have some impact on the game, having both missed the start of the Lopetegui era due to injury.

Matheus Nunes, Adama Traore and Rayan Ait-Nouri will all be keen to start the game after coming off the bench against Everton and combining for the winning goal.

Raul Jimenez, who did not come on against Everton as Wolves instead opted to change to a back five, will be fighting to start ahead of Diego Costa who has yet to impress in a Wolves shirt.

Jimenez is still building up his fitness and match sharpness, and his condition will heavily impact whether he is able to start against United, or whether Costa will be chosen ahead of him again.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is in contention to start after making his comeback from illness as a substitute in the win against Nottingham Forest.

