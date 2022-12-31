Julen Lopetegui backs Goncalo Guedes to find Wolves form

Goncalo Guedes. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The summer signing, who arrived for £27.5million from Valencia, has struggled for any form this season.

Fans have rightly criticised the forward after countless disappointing performances, and Lopetegui himself dropped Guedes away at Everton after a lacklustre display against Gillingham.

However, the head coach believes he can become a success with some adjustments.

Lopetegui said: “With him and the rest of the players they have to be ready.

“Goncalo is a good player, I know him a lot as he has played in Spain a lot. He is a good player and can help us.

“I think he has to adapt to the rhythm for England but I think he is improving and working very hard.

“He’s trying to understand what we want from him in the offensive and defensive phase. He will be a good player for us in the future.”

Meanwhile, Lopetegui is hopeful that Wolves will wrap up more January signings in the coming days and weeks.

The club are targeting several additions in all areas to help them recover in the Premier League.

He added: “We are confident because we know the club is working hard and they have a good scouting structure.”