What channel is Everton vs Wolves? Kick-off time and how to watch

Everton vs Wolves in March of this year. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Wolves sit bottom of the league with 10 points going into Lopetegui's first Premier League fixture following the Spaniard's appointment as manager in November. He oversaw a hard-fought 2-0 win over Gillingham in the Carabao Cup last week.

He said after the cup win that he is taking the challenge of securing Premier League survival one game at a time, and it will be a sizeable task to keep his team in the league - history has been against teams that have been bottom at Christmas, but the split nature of this season might provide some hope for Wolves fans.

Everton's recent form may also be a source of comfort - the Merseyside team have not played since two losses to Bournemouth in November, shipping seven goals and scoring one against the Cherries. Before those two damaging games they had lost 2-0 to Leicester.

Another beacon of hope for Wolves will be the arrival of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, the first signing of the Lopetegui era.

The 23-year-old arrives from Atletico Madrid initially on loan, but clauses in the deal will trigger an obligation to buy him for around £43million in the summer, which will make him Wolves's record transfer.

With his new team the lowest scorers in the league, Wolves will be hoping he can hit the ground running once the transfer window officially opens and he can start playing.

What time is Everton vs Wolves?

The match is one of four Premier League fixtures that kick off at 3pm today - after the early 12.30pm kick-off (Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur), attention will turn to Crystal Palace vs Fulham, Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Southampton vs Brighton and Everton vs Wolves.

Everton vs Wolves TV channel

Like all of the Boxing Day Premier League matches, the game is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, as part of the streaming service's allocated 20 matches per season until 2024-25.

You will be able to watch on the Prime Video app on your phone, tablet, computer, games console or TV with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Fans can also follow the game on the Express & Star's live blog.

Team news

A number of players will be hoping to force their way into the side against Everton, after making an impact off the bench against Gillingham.

Matheus Nunes and Hwang Hee-chan both did well and will be hoping to trump their underperforming team-mates.

Rayan Ait-Nouri played slightly further forward and scored, but will face stiff competition against the impressive Hugo Bueno.

Striker Raul Jimenez also impressed, but is still working his way back to full match fitness, and be forced to sit on the bench – which could hand Diego Costa another opportunity.

