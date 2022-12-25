Matheus Cunha: I will do everything for the Wolves fans

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

The 23-year-old arrives initially on-loan, but clauses in the deal will trigger an obligation to buy him for around £43million in the summer, which will make him the club's record transfer.

“I’m really excited to be part of this group and to be part of this club – it’s a big club," said the striker.

“I’m excited to play in the Premier League, to play in Wolverhampton, and I think the most important point is that I’m happy like a kid."

Cunha revealed that both Julen Lopetegui and Diego Costa played a big part in his transfer.

“I know him (Lopetegui) as we’ve played against each other three or four times, and he’s a big coach, he has a big mentality.

“He told me about him joining Wolves and having a big project and I took to the project, I believe in it a lot, and I believe in him. I also believe in the players, and I believe in the club.

“The situation I’ve come into is not the best one. We need to take a little bit more points. But I believe in the club, I believe a lot in the coach, the mentality he has and he has many things to do here in Wolverhampton with the players, but the quality of the players is unbelievable.

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

And the forward is delighted to be joining fellow striker Costa.

“He’s a very good guy, a really smiley guy, a really Brazilian guy and we’re always smiling together.

“I called him and he said to me, ‘Come, come. Please, please. It’s a big group here. It’s unbelievable. The guys are nice.’"

“We got off in this situation, and I said, ‘OK, I will come my friend, wait for me.’”

Cunha is disappointed he won't be able to contribute at Everton or at home vs Manchester United, but can't wait to get started and score goals.

“The first game I want to play, but it’s not possible, so I’ll be supporting the team a lot.

“I hope we will win against Everton because this is a very important three points for us and I believe the team will win this first game.”

“I’m a very humble guy who will run a lot for the team. I also have many qualities in the game, tactical things, technical things, to help the team."