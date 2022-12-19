Star helps Wolves Foundation raise awareness of prostate cancer

Wolves Foundation raising awareness

More than 30 men from across the city, including several who attend the Foundation’s Head 4 Health project, attended the session to hear both from specialists from the RWT and Steve himself, who is now cancer-free after receiving treatment over the last year.

Alongside Steve telling his story, Jenny Akins and Nicola Farnell – the urology nurse specialists at the RWT – offered information around the potential symptoms of prostate cancer and advised all men over 50 to have an annual PSA test, a blood test which can help make a diagnosis.

The visit followed another initiative delivered by NHS staff before Wolves’ Premier League fixture against Newcastle back in August, when they were again joined by Steve to speak to supporters in the Fan Zone to raise awareness of the disease.

“From the first visit to my GP - after I had been suffering from back ache and struggling to pass urine - through the testing and diagnosis to surgery at New Cross Hospital, the NHS were brilliant with me all the way through,” said Steve, not only a former player at Wolves but also now VicePresident of the club’s Former Players Association.

“I was very fortunate. Because I went to the doctor when I knew something wasn’t right the early diagnosis probably ended up saving my life, and I would encourage men who have any concerns, or just want to find out more information about what to look out for, to always ask for help.

“I sometimes think we men believe we are invincible, that something like prostate cancer will never happen to us.

“But obviously it can, and it happened to me, but fortunately with some fantastic care from the NHS, after surgery and treatment I was given the all-clear.”

Rachel Smith, health and wellbeing manager at Wolves Foundation, said the club’s official charity were pleased to be able to link up with the RWT to host the evening.

“We are always really pleased to link up with the RWT to help them raise awareness of different health issues which can affect people across the city,” said Rachel.

“This particular evening was really important in passing on important information - Jenny and Nicola were fantastic in talking about the symptoms people should be looking for and Steve’s story is such a positive example of how early diagnosis can have such a major impact.