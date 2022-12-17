Steve Bull: Gareth Southgate should stay on at England

Gareth Southgate. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

But it was a great competition and they did us proud. Gareth Southgate has done a good job and personally I think he needs to stay on and get this young group ready for the next one.

Southgate has created a young and eager squad. If someone else takes over, it’s on a plate for them. He’s done a great job.

Every manager is criticised at times, but he has built something that he can turn into a great side. I definitely want him to stay.

You would back Harry Kane to score that penalty all day long, but it’s one of those things. If it wasn’t him, it would be somebody else.

It’s happened before with Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce in 1990, it’s a rush of blood to the head.

In the final tomorrow, we have two world class sides who both have superstars in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and it depends on who shines on the day.

The way it’s gone so far, it seems set up for one last hurrah for Messi. I think it’ll go his and Argentina’s way.

Meanwhile at Wolves, the trip to Marbella is important to give the squad time to bond.

I’m glad we had the World Cup break as Julen Lopetegui has had time with the team and he’s been able to have a look at the players and stamp his authority.

Lopetegui should play his strongest team against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday – the same XI that he’ll play against Everton on Boxing Day – and get to the next round.

He has played three-at-the-back and four-at-the-back formations in recent friendlies and Wolves have always been successful with a three.

It hasn’t been right for a long time with a four. No disrespect to the players, but you need a bit more security with a third centre-back, which also allows the wing-backs to bomb forward.