John Richards: Julen Lopetegui has perfect pedigree for Wolves job

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

Taylor spent just 20 months at Wolves in the mid-90s, coming off the back of the England job, at a time when his stock was high.

Lopetegui arrives as a former Spain and Real Madrid boss and a Europa League winner with Sevilla, and Wolves hero Richards believes he has the experience to help the club survive relegation.

Richards said: “It’s probably on a par with Graham Taylor, when he came in. It’s a long time since we’ve had, or been able to attract that sort of manager, and that’s key.

“The fact that he has looked at us, we’re at the bottom of the table and for whatever reason he feels he can come and do the job.

“He didn’t have to take the position, so he must feel he will get the support from the board and like the look of the majority of the players there and the ring of the club, otherwise why would he bother?”

Wolves brought in the Spaniard just before the World Cup break, with his first game set for next week, and Richards believes the timing was essential.

“The timing was important, they needed to get it done when they did at the latest, (rather than) to have left it until the end of the World Cup, when players were coming back,” Richards added.

“At least now he’s got the time with the players to get his message across and settle in, I think that’s crucial to start with.

“His pedigree is very good, he’s highly thought of and you would like to think he has positive ideas about how to improve things.

“My own personal view is that the team is not a bad team – it’s too good to be at the bottom.