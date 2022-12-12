Bottom at Christmas - Can Wolves beat the odds?

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

After 15 games, Wolves have amassed 10 points and scored just eight goals, leaving them four points from safety.

Of course, the World Cup break has a huge impact this year as teams would normally play somewhere between 17 and 19 games by Christmas, but the fact remains that Wolves will be bottom when the Premier League returns on Boxing Day.

We have looked back on each team that was bottom of the league since 2010 to see how they fared for the rest of the season.

2010: West Ham United

Manager Avram Grant followed up West Ham's 20th position on Christmas Day with a 3-1 win over Fulham on Boxing Day, and he remained in the job for the rest of the season – after a failed attempt to land Martin O’Neill in January.

Unfortunately for the Hammers, that festive victory and the run of the form that came with it, could not stop their slide as a run of seven defeats from their final eight games saw them relegated in the penultimate week of the season – and Grant was then sacked.

2011: Blackburn Rovers

Despite coming under heavy criticism, Steve Kean remained in charge of Blackburn as they crumbled at every turn.

A pre-Christmas defeat to Bolton saw supporters turn on the club but Kean stayed at the helm and they were eventually relegated – ending 11 seasons in the top flight.

One highlight saw a fan release a chicken onto the pitch during the loss to Wigan, which confirmed relegation.

2012: Reading

Brian McDermott's side won once before Christmas in what was destined to be a challenging season.

They did put together a run that saw them rise out of the relegation zone after four wins before the end of January, but their demise was always on the cards.

They won one more league match after that and were relegated in April.

Gus Poyet the head coach / manager of Sunderland.

2013: Sunderland

One of only two teams on this list to survive, Sunderland performed a minor miracle to stay in the league.

Manager Paolo Di Canio was sacked after five games and Sunderland went on to pick up 10 points by Christmas Day.

Gus Poyet came in and in mid-April their mission to survive came into force, as they somehow managed to finish 14th.

But they were eventually relegated in 2017 and have since been down to League One, without yet returning to the Premier League.

2014: Leicester City

The other team on this list to survive came the year after Sunderland, when Leicester pulled off the seemingly impossible.

They had also picked up 10 points from 17 games but in early April a win over West Ham sparked them into life.

Leicester won seven of their final nine matches and also managed to finish 14th.

Nigel Pearson was then sacked in the summer and replaced by Claudio Ranieri, who guided Leicester to that remarkable Premier League title win.

Nigel Pearson celebrates

2015: Aston Villa

Villa were in freefall in 2015 with just seven points to their name by the Christmas period.

Tim Sherwood's appointment failed and Remi Garde came in that October, but they continued to struggle.

Villa won their second game of the season in January and lost 12 of their 13 games to finish with just 17 points – 22 short of safety.

2016: Hull City

Steve Bruce walked away at the start of the season and Hull only had 13 fit players before their season opener, but Mike Phelan remarkably led them to a 2-1 win before also winning their next match.

But by Christmas they had only won once more and Marco Silva had come in to take the job.

They continued to struggle, despite a late run of form in April, and they were relegated with a game to spare. They then lost their final match 7-1 to Spurs.

2017: Swansea City

Steve Clement was replaced by Carlos Carvalhal and a good run saw them rise to 13th by early March. That run included home wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.

A 4-1 win over West Ham then proved to be their last win of the season and by May they were relegated in 18th place, three points from safety.

2018: Fulham

Fulham spent £100million after promotion but were dreadful all season.

They were bottom at Christmas with 10 points and won just twice more before they were relegated in early April. They then won three games on the bounce.

Ranieri, who was brought in to save the club in November, was sacked in February.

2019: Watford

Pearson was in charge of bottom club Watford in 2019 and they almost escaped relegation.

They beat Liverpool and were three points clear of the drop with two games to go, before Pearson was remarkably sacked after a bust-up following the loss to West Ham.

Games with Manchester City and Arsenal came next, which they lost, and relegation was confirmed.

2020: Sheffield United

Incredibly, Sheffield United had just two points at Christmas time in 2020.

Somehow they managed 23 points in the end, but relegation inevitably came.

2021: Norwich City

Just eight days after being sacked by Villa in November, Dean Smith was appointed the new boss at Norwich.

By December 25 they were bottom with 10 points from 17 games and by May, after 38 Premier League games, they were still bottom.