John Richards: Raul can still be key for Wolves

The striker is now back with his Wolves team-mates after playing for Mexico at the World Cup, which came shortly after he recovered from a groin injury that has kept him sidelined since August 31.

Richards, who netted 194 times for Wolves, believes the club will benefit from Mexico crashing out of the World Cup and hopes Jimenez will have time to get up to speed for the Premier League.

"I know there's been some disquiet he was playing for Mexico while he wasn't pitching up to play for Wolves," Richards said.

"But when you look at it realistically, it's not a bad thing when he's had these few substitute appearances and he's come through.

"He's now got another four or five weeks, I'm pleased Mexico are out! At least now he's not going to get injured in games away from Wolves and he comes back a bit earlier.

"He can get settled into the team and training and whatever way the manager wants to play.

"That's a positive to me, and he's a key player for us. I'd like to think playing for Mexico, having a bit of a rest now, he'll be raring to go, because he's a top-class player, I'm sure once the goals start flowing he'll be back to his normal self.

"That's what we're missing. It's demoralising for the rest of the team, they know if we go one down in the current situation then it's 'where do we get a goal from?'

"Whereas if you have players like Jimenez up front knocking them in, and others contributing, if gives you that little more confidence of coming back into games.

"I'd still like to think they will look elsewhere as well, to bring another striker in."

Wolves have scored just eight goals in 15 Premier League games this season, leaving them bottom of the table.

When asked if Wolves will still struggle without making forward additions in January, Richards said: "Yes – because then it's the same old.

"We might think Raul could be fitter and firing, but it's still the same style of play we've had, I'd like to think the new manager will change that style of play.

"Hopefully that will help create and score more goals, that's the key part of it.

"It's not going to be easy, I think we all know that. If you're at the bottom of the table things tend to go against you.