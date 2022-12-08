Nathan Collins: New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is among the best in the Premier League

Nathan Collins (Getty)

After two weeks working at Compton, Lopetegui has now taken the squad out to Spain for a training camp.

Collins, who signed for £20.5million in the summer, admits the new boss has an 'aura' about him and that the Wolves players are putting in the work in training.

Collins said: "It’s been great. He has a really good aura about him, and the lads really look up to him and respect him. What he wants from the team is really good, so the intensity in training has been there. Everyone’s buying into it and working hard, which is the most important thing.

“Straight away, he’s one of the best managers in the Premier League from his CV and pedigree. For a young player like me, or any player, to have someone like that improving you, you can’t ask for more. The minimum I can do is work hard for him and I’m sure he’ll make me a better player.

“You have to go about your business the same, but we need a reaction. We need to buy into him, that’s the biggest thing as a team and players individually. You have to buy into what he’s saying and go and have a good go together.”

During the 10-day trip to Marbella, Wolves play friendlies with Empoli and Cadiz as they prepare for the Premier League's return.

Collins added: “There’s a lot of team building going on. There’s a real good connection with the squad now, everyone is looking forward to training each day and working hard, keen for the season to get going again.

“The intensity of training is up there. He has high standards, but we’re getting better every day, I think we’re getting fitter, and getting stronger, which is the main thing.

“The lads are here working. We have a few boys at the World Cup who will come back eventually, and everyone in the group knows we have a job on our hands. We know what we have to do, but we’re looking forward to getting going again.