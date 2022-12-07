Wolves boost in Matheus Cunha chase

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (back to camera) and Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha (PA)

Wolves are currently in negotiations to bring Cunha and his Atletico team-mate Felipe to the club as Julen Lopetegui chases his first signings as head coach.

Cunha, 23, has made eight appearances for Brazil but missed out on the World Cup squad, having failed to score in 17 appearances for the Spanish club this season.

Now, reports have suggested that Atletico are lining up Getafe forward Enes Unal as a replacement for Cunha, which could help Wolves land their man.

Italian giants Juventus are also reportedly interested, while Atletico have scouted the Turkish striker in recent months.

Meanwhile, Wolves have officially confirmed that Tony Roberts will stay at the club, while fitness coach Borja De Alba Alonso has arrived and completed Lopetegui’s backroom team.

Roberts first arrived at Wolves as goalkeeping coach under Bruno Lage and was the only backroom staff member to survive when he was sacked in October.