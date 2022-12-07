Notification Settings

Wolves boost in Matheus Cunha chase

WolvesPublished: Comments

Atletico Madrid have reportedly lined up a replacement for Wolves target Matheus Cunha as the club continues talks to bring him to Molineux.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (back to camera) and Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha (PA)
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (back to camera) and Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha (PA)

Wolves are currently in negotiations to bring Cunha and his Atletico team-mate Felipe to the club as Julen Lopetegui chases his first signings as head coach.

Cunha, 23, has made eight appearances for Brazil but missed out on the World Cup squad, having failed to score in 17 appearances for the Spanish club this season.

Now, reports have suggested that Atletico are lining up Getafe forward Enes Unal as a replacement for Cunha, which could help Wolves land their man.

Italian giants Juventus are also reportedly interested, while Atletico have scouted the Turkish striker in recent months.

Meanwhile, Wolves have officially confirmed that Tony Roberts will stay at the club, while fitness coach Borja De Alba Alonso has arrived and completed Lopetegui’s backroom team.

Roberts first arrived at Wolves as goalkeeping coach under Bruno Lage and was the only backroom staff member to survive when he was sacked in October.

Lopetegui has chosen to keep him, with Wolves rating him highly. He has now returned from his time with Wales at the World Cup and joined up with Wolves on their training camp in Spain. Alonso, meanwhile, arrives after five years at Sevilla where he worked with Lopetegui. He will be a second fitness coach alongside Oscar Caro.

