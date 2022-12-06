Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan pays tribute to departing South Korea coach after World Cup exit

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan salutes fans following the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Brazil. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

South Korea, who qualified for the knockout stages in dramatic fashion, were outclassed in the first half of their last 16 clash against Brazil - with the tournament favourites racing into a four goal lead.

After the game it was confirmed that Bento turned down an offer of a new deal back in September and has decided to leave his role.

A number of his players paid tribute to the departing coach, including Wolves striker Hwang, who returned to the Korea side in the group stages to score a decisive winner against Portugal.

He fought back the tears as he praised the job done by the departing coach. Speaking to the Korea Times, he said: "I think we showed promise for a better future."

The last 16 clash was Hwang's 51st cap - after he returned from injury for the final group game against Portugal to net his 50th international appearance - which was capped with a 91st minute winner.

After reaching the milestone, Hwang took to social media and said: "Proud to be a representative of Korea, I played 50 games wearing the glorious flag.

"I m happy to score a meaningful 10th gal, with all of you who ran with me.