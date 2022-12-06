Hugo Bueno: World Cup break has given Wolves a fresh start

Hugo Bueno (Getty)

The club was struggling up until the enforced six-week break and sits bottom of the Premier League.

Lopetegui's appointment, however, has given fresh hope as he works towards his first game in charge and young defender Bueno, who broke into the team in recent months, believes the rest has come at a good time for Wolves.

He said: “Every break is good, but especially this one. It was really good for us because we were not going as well as we would like, so this break gave us the chance to reset and start again with a new gaffer.

“Everyone has got a lot of enthusiasm and passion and you can see that a lot more in the training since we’ve come back.

“But I’ve been preparing myself as well in the time I had off. I’ve been training away from Compton as I want to be better, so for the team and for me personally, I think we’re ready to go again and do a really good second-half of the season.”

Lopetegui is currently away with the squad in Spain on a warm weather training camp, where Wolves will play two friendlies before their return to competitive action against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup on December 20.

For Bueno, the new head coach's arrival offers a fresh start for the squad as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Bueno added: “I think everyone has to start again and this has just been a reset of everything. We’ve been working really hard this season, but now we know we have to change a lot of things if we want to improve and get the results.

“Any time you have a new gaffer, or a new coach, you have to adapt in some points, because every coach has his own tactics and his own way to play, so everyone is learning, everyone is improving and we’re all trying to do what Lopetegui asks us.