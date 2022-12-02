Notification Settings

Wolves' FA Cup trip to Liverpool handed television pick

By Lewis CoxWolves

Wolves' attempt at a third FA Cup third round success over Liverpool in recent years has been selected for television coverage.

Richard Stearman celebrates with his Wolves team-mates after putting the visitors 1-0 up at Liverpool in the FA Cup in January 2017 (AMA)

The Anfield tie will be broadcast on ITV4 with a kick-off time of 8pm on Saturday, January 7. It will also be available on ITVX.

The clash will be new head coach Julen Lopetegui's fifth in charge of Wolves – and the second in domestic cup competition after the Spaniard's Molineux opener against League Two in the EFL Cup later this month.

Wolves boast a fine recent record against Jurgen Klopp's side at this stage of the competition.

They enjoyed memorable success at Anfield in the third round in 2017 when Richard Stearman and Andi Weimann were on target to send the visitors through.

And two years later, this time at Molineux, Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves scored to hand Nuno Espirito Santo's side the victory.

Clubs receive £85,000 each for being selected for live broadcast.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

