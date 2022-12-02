In pictures: How Wolves players have fared at the World Cup

Portugal became one of the first sides to qualify after winning their first two games - and they conclude their campaign on Friday evening when they take on South Korea.
A trio of Wolves players were in the Portugal squad - but goalkeeper Jose Sa is yet to play a minute with Matheus Nunes coming on in the second group game as a substitute.
But Ruben Neves has played a big part for his country - with the Wolves talisman starting both games so far.
For Hwang Hee-chan, it has been a disappointing campaign so far but he has been seen sprinting in training so could be in line for an appearance in their crucial final group game.
But Raul Jimenez is one Wolves player who is heading home early.
Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui didn't want Raul to go - and now he is coming home following less than two weeks after Mexico went out on goal difference with one single goal putting Poland through.
Here is a look at the Wolves players in action throughout the World Cup: