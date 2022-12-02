In pictures: How Wolves players have fared at the World Cup

Mexico's Raul Jimenez on the substitute's bench before the FIFA World Cup Group C match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday November 30, 2022.

Portugal became one of the first sides to qualify after winning their first two games - and they conclude their campaign on Friday evening when they take on South Korea.

A trio of Wolves players were in the Portugal squad - but goalkeeper Jose Sa is yet to play a minute with Matheus Nunes coming on in the second group game as a substitute.

But Ruben Neves has played a big part for his country - with the Wolves talisman starting both games so far.

For Hwang Hee-chan, it has been a disappointing campaign so far but he has been seen sprinting in training so could be in line for an appearance in their crucial final group game.

But Raul Jimenez is one Wolves player who is heading home early.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui didn't want Raul to go - and now he is coming home following less than two weeks after Mexico went out on goal difference with one single goal putting Poland through.

Here is a look at the Wolves players in action throughout the World Cup:

Portugal players, back row, left to right, Pepe, Diogo Costa, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Ruben Dias, Cristiano Ronaldo, front row, left to right, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes line up before the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Picture date: Monday November 28, 2022.

Portugal's Neves Ruben during the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Picture date: Monday November 28, 2022.

Portugal's Neves Ruben battles with Ghanas Mohammed Kudus during the FIFA World Cup Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Thursday November 24, 2022.

Left to right, Portugal's Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Diogo Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo line up before the FIFA World Cup Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Thursday November 24, 2022.

Mexico's Raul Jimenez and Poland's Kamil Glik battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974, Rass Abou Aboud. Picture date: Tuesday November 22, 2022.

Match referee Michael Oliver shows his watch to Mexico's Raul Jimenez at full-time after the FIFA World Cup Group C match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday November 30, 2022.