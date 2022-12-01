Scale of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez's recovery from life threatening injury laid bare

Mexico's Raul Jimenez (left) and Poland's Matty Cash battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974, Rass Abou Aboud. Picture date: Tuesday November 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Mexico. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

This week marked two years on from the Mexican’s horrifying fractured skull sustained away at Arsenal.

The 31-year-old returned to action at the beginning of last season after eight months of rehabilitation and scored six times for his club and a further three for his nation to help the qualify for the current World Cup.

The striker remained positive about returning to action, though his former Wolves captain Conor Coady, who is currently out on loan at Premier League rivals Everton, revealed the squad felt the journey back was a long one.

“I think the big thing is the bravery he’s shown in coming back,” Coady said of Jimenez, who continues to play in protective headwear.

“I’ll be honest because I’ve seen times when he came and he couldn’t do anything, he had a big scar on his head here and all he could do is walk around the training pitch.

“From our selfish point of view to hear he could come back and join in with us was just incredible.”

Jimenez has struggled for fitness this season and started just three games, scoring once in the EFL Cup against Preston, prior to the World Cup. He was nursing a groin injury and his call-up to the tournament was a controversial one, as new head coach Julen Lopetegui stated his desire to see the striker remain behind.

Jimenez said: “I never thought about finishing my career or stopping playing.