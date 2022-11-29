Gallery: Wolves' new staff put the players through their paces

Juan Peinado shares a joke during training (Getty)

After a short break for the players not involved in the World Cup - they returned to Compton on Saturday where some of his new look backroom staff met the squad for the first time.

On arriving at Wolves, Lopetegui brought with him his long serving assistant Pablo Sanz, who has worked alongside the Molineux chief for the past eight years.

Sevilla assistant coach Juan Peinado also followed him to the Midlands with fitness coaching Oscar Caro joining the staff.

First team coach Edu Rubio, who has coached in England for the past 15 years has also become part of Lopetegui's staff having most recently worked with West Ham Women.

Other new faces on Lopetegui's team include Fran Garagarza as technical advisor and Daniel Lopetegui, who is working in performance analysis.

And the latest to join the team is Borja de Alba, who arrives at the club as a strength and conditioning coach.

Here are some pictures of the new look backroom staff in action:

Julen Lopetegui directs training (Getty)

Julen Lopetegui talks to Goncalo Guedes (Getty)

Edu Rubio during Wolves training (Getty)

Oscar Caro during Wolves training (Getty)

Pablo Sanz observes during training (Getty)

Juan Peinado shares a joke during training (Getty)