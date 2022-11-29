Dave Edwards: Matt Hobbs has got a huge job on his hands at Wolves

Wolves new sporting director Matt Hobbs (Getty Images)

With January fast approaching, it is going to be a massive four or five weeks preparing for the window.

I am sure his sole focus will be on that now because reinforcements are needed quickly.

If Julen Lopetegui can tweak what is happening on the pitch, and together they can get the right people through the door, that would be great.

If it works, he will be applauded, but if it doesn’t – then it is a problem – but that is the life of someone in that kind of high-pressure role.

I touched on Scott Sellars last week, he had a difficult job, but he did well in it. This is another internal promotion for Wolves, one that I am not convinced the fans are 100 per cent behind.

Perhaps they would have liked someone from the outside to come in, especially with the resources the club now has with Jorge Mendes and the contacts he has.

I expect Hobbs to make subtle changes rather than anything revolutionary – certainly to begin with.

It is good for the staff within the building as it offers encouragement for success.

If you do well, then you have a chance to be rewarded with progression.

I don’t know Matt personally, but it is a great opportunity for him in a very high-pressure role overseeing the football side of the game.

I am intrigued to see how he gets on, and if he can make any impact at the club or whether that will be more down to Fosun and Lopetegui around him. He will have to put his own stamp on it of course, but I can’t say I am not surprised it has not been an external appointment.

n I am loving the World Cup action at the moment, and I have an eager eye on tonight’s game between Wales and England. I am a little disheartened after Wales’ start to the tournament, it was a positive start against the USA, but the Iran game was not great.

Even though I think they are a very good team, Wales did not do enough. Rob Page did not quite get the tactics or the personnel right, and for big periods of that game, they were very vulnerable on the counter-attack – and those late goals really cost us. A point would have made the England game exciting.

From England’s point of view, they were disappointing against the USA – Gareth Southgate can afford to let the hand break off a little bit with the players they have in their team.