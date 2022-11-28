Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan out of second South Korea World Cup clash with 'hamstring discomfort'

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Hwang, who was ruled out of South Korea's clash with Uruguay last week - remained a doubt for Monday's second group game with Ghana.

The Wolves striker has been suffering with a problem since November 12 - and was left out of the final Premier League game before the international break.

Over the last ten days the Korean camp have been reporting that Hwang has continued to suffer from hamstring discomfort.

Although he was seen training with the rest of the team over the weekend with the Korean FA posting on social media that 'the bull is up and running', manager Paulo Bento has confirmed in his latest press conference that Hwang will be out.

“Hwang Hee-chan will not play against Ghana in addition to Uruguay,” said Bento on Sunday.