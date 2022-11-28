Notification Settings

Julen Lopetegui brings new coach to Wolves staff

By Lewis Cox

Julen Lopetegui has made another move to add to his Wolves staff with the appointment of coach Borja de Alba.

Julen Lopetegui upon his Wolves unveiling. The Spanish head coach has bolstered his staff with the appointment of a new strength and conditioning coach (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
De Alba was in attendance during the first-team squad's return to Compton, which marked new head coach Lopetegui's first day overseeing training.

The coach has taken up a strength and conditioning role at Molineux, where he will work with new fitness coach Oscar Caro.

Like boss Lopetegui, De Alba has swapped Seville for Wolverhampton and recently quit La Liga outfit Sevilla to reunite with the head coach after five years at his previous club.

He posted a parting message last week, which read: "It's time to face new professional challenges... and with a knot in the stomach, it's time to say see you later! Hopefully one day our paths will cross again.”

Lopetegui hinted during his opening press commitments as Wolves boss that one further coach would be checking in.

De Alba joins Caro, Lopetegui's lieutenants Pablo Sanz and Juan Vincente Peinado, first-team coach Edu Rubio and performance analyst Daniel Lopetegui. Also part of the new head coach's staff is Fran Garagarza, who is the new technical advisor.

Matt Hobbs was last week confirmed as the club's new sporting director.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

