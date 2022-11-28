League One, League Two and a host of non-league sides battled it out over the weekend for a place in tonight's draw which takes place at Anfield, home of Liverpool who won the competition last season.
While Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Birmingham City are only just joining the competition, League Two side Walsall will be making their third appearance of the season, having overcome League One side Wycombe Wanderers and fellow League Two club Carlisle United in the first and second rounds respectively.
Here's everything you need to know about this evening's draw.
What time is the draw?
The draw will be held between 7pm and 7.30pm.
What channel is the third round draw?
The draw will be shown live on BBC Two, so will be available to watch live on TV and through the iPlayer.
For those who also want to keep an eye on Portugal vs Uruguay in the World Cup, it will also be streamed through the FA Cup Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Ball numbers
For fans of our local clubs, the ball numbers to look out for are:
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
41. West Brom
44. Wolves
63. Walsall
All 64 ball number are:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham
47. Accrington Stanley
48. Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town
50. Barnsley
51. Forest Green Rovers
52. Portsmouth
53. Shrewsbury Town
54. Hartlepool United
55. Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County*
57. Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham*
59. Oxford United
60. Sheffield Wednesday
61. Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion
63. Walsall
64. Derby County
* Second round replay to be played Tuesday, December 6.
When is the FA Cup third round?
Ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, January 7. As ever, TV scheduling will mean some ties will be played the day before, while others will be played on the Sunday and Monday.
Winning clubs will collect £105,000 from the competition prize fund.