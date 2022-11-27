Steve Bull: Wolves in a period of transition and transformation

We have a new manager and new backroom staff and now Scott Sellars’ departure as technical director has been confirmed, there’s a new man heading up football operations in Matt Hobbs.

As the new sporting director, it’s the right time to start again with a blank page – I don’t know Matt yet but I wish him all the best and it makes sense with the new head coach in Julen Lopetegui to rebuild the structure of the club.

Sellars obviously came in for some fierce criticism from the fans over the last few games but over his period with the club, he has done a good job.

From the academy up to board level, I think Scott did well for Wolves but he is moving on to pastures new now and I wish him all the best with whatever venture he takes on next.

We’re now in a period of transformation and transition at Molineux and that is going to need a little bit of patience while they get it right.

We went through something similar when Fosun took over and it served us pretty well. Now, with the club at the bottom of the Premier League, there is obviously a lot of work to be done so, fingers crossed, this transformation will get us heading back in the right direction.

On footballing matters, I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen on the pitch at the World Cup so far.

It was good to see Raul Jimenez out on the grass again as substitute for Mexico.

I would have liked to have seen him kicking a ball for Wolves and proving his fitness here first but there you go.

Ruben Neves has also been in action for Portugal and he’s a class act. He’s our leader at Wolves and he’s one of the main men for his country and you know he’s going to do just as good a job for them as he does for us.

From a Wolves perspective though, we all want to see our players performing well on the biggest and best stage in football.