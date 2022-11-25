Regional scout to sporting director: Matt Hobbs' journey to top Wolves job

Wolves new sporting director Matt Hobbs (Getty Images)

Hobbs takes over with Wolves bottom of the Premier League - and executive chairman Jeff Shi has tasked the new man with 'making Wolves elite in every department'.

Here is a look at Wolves' new sporting director and his journey to one of the club's top jobs:

South West scout

Hobbs first joined Wolves back in 2015 and has held a number of positions during his time at Molineux.

His first role, between 2015 and 2017 saw him scouring the South West to bring in top young talent to the club, from under 12 level to under 23 level.

South and Europe promotion

After two years of covering the South West region - Hobbs was handed his first promotion at Molineux as he became the South of England co-ordinator and European scout.

This new job saw him building contacts across the continent in a bid to bring some of the best young players to Wolves, and recommend players in Europe that fit the club's profile.

Another promotion

Hobbs' stock at Wolves was continually rising as just over a year later he was handed another promotion - as he was appointed the club's head of emerging talent from under 17 to under 23 level.

It was here where Hobbs would work with Wolves' coaches, collate lists of players and highlight target players for the club.

Five months later - another move!

Within five months Hobbs was moved up another rung on the Molineux ladder - this time named head of academy recruitment.

Hobbs was in charge of presenting all academy targets to the club's technical board.

On a LinkedIn post during his time in this role, Hobbs explained how Wolves have one of the most complete academy recruitment teams in the UK and Europe - and have taken scouts from top six Premier League clubs.

And on scouting young players, he said: "It isn't about finding the perfect player, it is about finding the perfect player for Wolves. The two are not necessarily the same."

Up to chief scout

Hobbs' whirlwind journey at Wolves continued as he moved up to become chief scout in May 2020 - where he was responsible for all the live scouting across the club from under 14 level to first team, as well as helping complete all the club's transfers.

Two years into the role, Hobbs then also took on the title of head of player recruitment in February this year.

Reported interest from the big boys

Hobbs, who by this time is held in very high regard by those at Molineux, was attracting attention from other clubs in the Premier League.

It was reported in September this year that Manchester United were keen on Hobbs, given the work he had done at Wolves in the past.

And reports in London also quoted Hobbs' name as being one of interest for Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly

Wolves top job

Now, after seven years at Wolves in a number of different roles from regional scout to chief scout - Hobbs has been tasked by the Wolves hierarchy as the man to take over from the departing Sellars.