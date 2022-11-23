Wolves striker Raul Jimenez enjoys Mexico World Cup cameo after injury

Mexico's Raul Jimenez (left) and Poland's Matty Cash battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974, Rass Abou Aboud. Picture date: Tuesday November 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Mexico. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The striker, 31, has been desperate to feature for his nation in the Qatar showpiece despite recent troubles with his groin, which ruled him out of action for his club.

Jimenez last played for Wolves in August but returned to action last week in a warm-up friendly against Sweden.

The striker, who completed some of his rehabilitation in his homeland, was unable to spark Gerardo Martino's Mexico to a winner in the Group C stalemate against Poland. Poland missed the best chance at three points as talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski saw his second-half penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa.

Jimenez's last Premier League goal in a Wolves shirt came in March in the 4-0 victory over Watford. New Molineux boss Julen Lopetegui spoke of his concerns of an unfit Jimenez going to the World Cup.

He could be in contention to start his country's next group game, which is against Argentina on Saturday evening.