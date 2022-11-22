Wolves striker Raul Jimenez named on bench for Mexico's World Cup clash with Poland

Mexico fans outside of the stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup Group C match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974, Rass Abou Aboud. Picture date: Tuesday November 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Mexico. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The striker, who has not played for his club since picking up an injury in August, was named in the squad for Qatar 2022 and played 45 minutes in a recent friendly against Sweden despite question marks over his fitness.

There was a doubt over whether he would feature in his side's group opener with Poland on Tuesday afternoon - and he has been named as a substitute as Mexico look to get off to a winning start.

It comes after the 31-year-old spent three weeks in Mexico last month as part of his rehabilitation and has been linking up the national team, although he was at Molineux to watch Wolves’ recent 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Prior to the World Cup new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui said his striker was not fit and wanted Jimenez to say at home.

Speaking earlier this month, the Wolves boss said: “I think that it’s not at the right point to be fit and it’s better to finish his process with us. But, I understand that it’s his decision and it’s his right.

“It’s his decision, no problem and I understand, but of course I told him my thoughts.

“I respect his decision a lot but I have the obligation to show him what my thoughts are about this situation.

“He is not fit at this moment because he has been injured and he hasn’t played any minutes for two or three months. Two or three very important month.

“I understand, of course, that players want to go to the World Cup. I understand the country puts pressure on them to go.

“But in the end you have to be able to play well and you have to show this in your club team first. That is my impression, this is my thought."

Aston Villa's Matty Cash is making his Polish World Cup debut in the clash - having made seven appearances since his international bow in 2021.