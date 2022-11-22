Dave Edwards: Julen Lopetegui excites me – he can rebuild Wolves

The appointment of Julen Lopetegui is a positive one for Wolves, while Scott Sellars, right, looks set to pay the price for the club’s poor start

He has really impressed right from the moment it was announced, to his unveiling against Arsenal, and then the subsequent interviews.

First of all, they have to get out of trouble but if they can do that and do it quickly, then it is an exciting time.

He is an elite-level manager and the way he speaks is very precise in what he wants to achieve.

The way he talks about different parts of the game – he is not a manager that just has one style.

He will change to his environment, depending on what his team is like or who they are playing against – he has all that adaptability which really impresses me. In general, his comments are positive.

They suggest he has had the right conversations with Fosun, and he may have a little bit of money to spend in January.

A manager of his pedigree does not come to the football club to be working under constraints which will not help him get to where he wants to be.

The World Cup break is perfect for him.

He is coming into a tough situation, but he gets the luxury to learn about the football club and see how it operates. He can make changes if he feels he needs to, and then action those over a decent period of time, rather than having to do everything quickly.

Lopetegui would have been looking at this period as a time when he can get his ideas across on the training pitch.

It is a unique situation, but it is perfect for him to come in as it is almost like a mini pre-season.

Wolves do not have too many players at the World Cup either other than the obvious ones.

So if he can get his ideas across, hopefully, we will see that by the time the next Premier League game comes around.

He has already started having positive conversations with players having spoken to Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez, and that connection will only grow over the coming weeks as he finds his feet.

I was really happy about the news of Tony Roberts staying on as goalkeeper coach.

From knowing what he was like at Wales and speaking to him in and around Wolves, I know what a great person he is to have inside a football club.

If you look from the outside sometimes he looks like a bundle of energy, and he can be a joker.

But his technical knowledge and analysis of goalkeepers is fan- tastic.

Lopetegui has looked at him and thought this is a guy he wants on his side, especially considering he knows the players so well.

I think it helps to have a British coach in there as well.

The bulk of Lopetegui’s backroom staff are likely to be Spanish so Roberts will complement them nicely with his knowledge of the Premier League.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Scott Sellars may be leaving the club after a long time in different roles.

With the managerial situation, the form on the pitch and Fosun being quiet Sellars has been the man to take the criticism – maybe a little bit unjustly.

I can only go off what I know about Scott from when I was at the club, and he is a terrific coach and a likeable guy who is very approachable.