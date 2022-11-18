Wolves fans react angrily to Raul Jimenez's Mexico run out

Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, challenges for the ball with Sweden's Victor Jorgen Nilsson Lindelof during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Sweden at the Montilivi municipal stadium in Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort).

The 31-year-old has been out since the goalless draw at Bournemouth in August with a chronic groin injury.

Jimenez was given permission by Wolves to do rehabilitation in his homeland – but new boss Julen Lopeteui said this week that he thought the striker should not play in the World Cup and instead concentrate on getting back fit for Wolves’ Premier League survival fight.

However, that plea fell on deaf ears in the Mexico camp when Jimenez was named on the bench for the friendly with Sweden in Spain on Wednesday.

And it proved a huge surprise to the Molineux faithful when Jimenez was introduced after half-time and played 45 minutes in the 2-1 defeat. The decision proved hugely controversial among Wolves fans – especially when it emerged it was pre-planned for him to play for 45 minutes.

Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino said after the game: “The substitutions were pre-established.

“They had nothing to do with what was happening in the match. We wanted to see some players with minutes, and I am happy with what has happened in the last 15 days.

“I want to highlight that Raul Jimenez played for 45 minutes.”

Commenting on the story on the Express & Star website, fans were quick to condemn the move.

Lucky Strike posted: “Not good at all and likely the beginning of the end for Raul at Wolves.”

Dewolf Was God said: “Jimenez has constantly been ‘not fit’ yet just days after we break for the World Cup he’s playing 45 minutes? I’ve said it before but I don’t think we will see him play for us again.”

Thomas added: “Bull**** Jimenez – if he’d had a 10-15 minute run out that would have come across much better but to all of a sudden be fit enough to play a full half. Disrespectful that is lad, and probably a good indicator as to the view of more than one player in our poorly performing squad.”

Chris H said: “Yet he couldn’t make the bench for his club four days earlier. Return to fitness must be some sort of a miracle.”

One contributor, however, thought there may be an upside to Jimenez’s involvement in the World Cup. “At least this confirms that Raul is not too far off being match fit, even if the Wolves staff would never have taken such risks with him as the Mexico staff are quite willing to do,” said Phil