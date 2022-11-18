Notification Settings

Poll: Who is to blame for Wolves' awful start to the season?

Published:

As a new era begins at Molineux under Julen Lopetegui - technical director Scott Sellars looks set to become the latest to leave the club after Wolves' awful start to the campaign.

Jeff Shi and Scott Sellars (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
The 56-year-old, who joined the coaching staff eight years ago before becoming the head of academy and then technical director, has been the subject of fan anger during Wolves' dismal run that has seen them slip to the foot of the Premier League table ahead of the World Cup.

Now he looks to be following Bruno Lage, who was sacked in early October, out of the Molineux exit door, but who is to blame for Wolves' current position?

Sellars, executive chairman Jeff Shi, or former boss Lage?

Have your say in our poll below:

