Poll: Who is to blame for Wolves' awful start to the season?

The 56-year-old, who joined the coaching staff eight years ago before becoming the head of academy and then technical director, has been the subject of fan anger during Wolves' dismal run that has seen them slip to the foot of the Premier League table ahead of the World Cup.
Now he looks to be following Bruno Lage, who was sacked in early October, out of the Molineux exit door, but who is to blame for Wolves' current position?
Sellars, executive chairman Jeff Shi, or former boss Lage?
