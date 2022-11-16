Liam Keen comment: All eyes on January as Julen Lopetegui plots a way out for Wolves

Julen Lopetegui and his backroom staff (Getty)

Julen Lopetegui brings a sense of hope and expectation to a season that has been full of disappointment and anger.

The World Cup break comes at the perfect time for the new head coach, who now has six weeks to work with his side.

The first 10 days will allow Lopetegui and his backroom team to decide on their approach before the players arrive back from their holidays.

But a huge part of Lopetegui’s preparations must come down to the January window.

In his unveiling press conference the new boss made it very clear that the squad needs additions, but also pointed out that Wolves have four games leading up until January 4, and the current squad at his disposal must find the right performances and results.

He is right. Lopetegui and Wolves need to improve over those four games – it will go a long way to enhancing the positivity around his appointment as well as alleviating fears of relegation.

No manager wants to go winless in their opening four games and Lopetegui will need and desperately want a good start.

However, the new manager must be backed in January to ensure Wolves survive this season.

Wolves invested around £113million in the summer (not taking into account player sales) but the squad has been left lacking leaders, experience and balance.

Lopetegui worked hard in his first press conference to build up the confidence of his team and insist they can do better, while also admitting they need signings.

Revisiting one of his key responses, he said Fosun are willing to invest in January and are concerned about relegation.

“Of course they are worried about the situation and they want to invest money to change,” Lopetegui said. “It’s not about the money, it’s about improving the squad but it’s not easy in this market.

“It’s a different market because you have the World Cup so we have to be aware.

“The scouting department are working very hard to have good information so all together we have to make the right decision. They are worried and want to improve the team, for sure.

“I think we are able to do better but I think we have to balance the team.”

Lopetegui and Fosun are not fools. The manager would not have arrived without being aware of the club’s quality, as well as the need for additions, while Fosun will want to avoid the disaster of relegation at all costs.

The Spaniard needs to be backed in the window and the owners know it – now it is time to trust his judgement.

Equally, he also needs to give the right players a chance.

Hugo Bueno has been excellent and absolutely deserves to keep his place. Toti Gomes came in against Arsenal and was superb – he is a player that has rarely let Wolves down but has rarely been given the opportunity.

Lopetegui cannot make the same mistake that Bruno Lage did and disrespect the talent of some of these young players.