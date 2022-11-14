Raul Jimenez not fit for the World Cup, insists new boss Julen Lopetegui

Raul Jimenez. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

The striker has not played for the club since August 31 due to a groin problem but has been named for the squad and will travel to Qatar.

Lopetegui believes Jimenez is not ready to play and made his feelings known to the forward – but now hopes he will return fit and firing.

Lopetegui said: “He is not fit at this moment because he has been injured and he hasn’t played any minutes for two or three very important months.

“I understand, of course, that players want to go to the World Cup. I understand the country puts pressure on them to go.

“But in the end you have to be able to play well and you have to show this in your club team first. That is my impression, this is my thought. But he decided to go. Mexico decided to call him up.

“But of course I translated this responsibility on him. Because I want, when he comes back, for him to be fit for us. I am worried about that, of course, because Raul is an important player for us for sure.

“He told me he feels better but I don’t know if it’s enough. You can feel better but after you have to show on the pitch that you are able to play. They are two different things.

“The doctor says ‘It’s okay’, then after the coach says ‘It’s okay’. More or less, you have one month, three or four matches.

“I wish him the best with Mexico because he is our player, but I have to defend our interests and my interest is Wolves.

“We have to believe in the professionalism of the doctor of Mexico, but I am going to be very alert about him and his process because he has been an important player in the past. But in football, the past is in the past, we need him now – and all the other players.”

When asked if he expects Jimenez to return to Wolves fit, Lopetegui added: “I hope so, but I don’t know.

“Of course, if he was here for one more month working with us, I would be happier. But it’s possible that he’s fit, plays very well and comes back stronger.

“I think that he’s not at the right point to be fit and it’s better to finish his process with us, but, I understand that it’s his decision and it’s his right. It’s his decision, no problem and I understand, but of course I told him my thoughts.

“I respect his decision a lot, but I have the obligation to show him what my thoughts are about this situation.

“I spoke to him one week ago and he was waiting to see if he would improve in the last days.

“Fortunately for him, he has improved and he said yes. I hope he is.

“I have been a national team coach and I understand that his (Mexico coach) work is different to my work.

“He has one responsibility and I have another. I am responsible for the future of Wolves and I have to worry about my players, my club and my fans.