Julen Lopetegui: Wolves need 'workers and fighters' to make fans proud

Julen Lopetegui is unveiled as the new Wolves head coach (Getty)

The former Real Madrid and Spain boss was introduced to the Molineux crowd ahead of the 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on Saturday.

The 56-year-old was officially unveiled as the club's new head coach on Monday after penning a three-year-deal, and believes he has the players at his disposal to turn Wolves' season around.

He also revealed how an improvement in his family circumstances made it the right time to take the role - after previously turning down the chance to replace Bruno Lage due to the ill health of father.

He said: "Six years ago I had a possibility to be here but now I am here, it is the right moment.

"Wolves want me and I want to be here, I want to be in the Premier League and I feel the strength of this club.

"I know we are not in the best situation but we are sure we are going to change this by working hard, I believe in the players.

"We need workers and fighters in this situation. In the end we want fans to come to see the team and when they finish the match they are proud of the players, that is the most important thing, and I think we are going to achieve this.

"It is true, when I was free a month ago they wanted me but I had a family problem. Fortunately it is better in my situation and I am very happy to be here."

Loptegeui takes over with the club bottom of the Premier League heading into the World Cup break and Christmas following four defeats in the last five league outings.

The Spaniard will have a five week wait for his Molineux bow in the League Cup clash with Gillingham on December 20 - before three Premier League games over the festive period ahead of the January transfer window.

And Lopetegui insisted that he believes in the squad already at the club, however he will be looking to strengthen in the window.

He added: "We have a responsibility to try and improve if we can.

"When the market opens you have this possibility and I think we are going to do that, but I am not going to speak names out of respect for our players, because the most important thing is the next four matches.

"I believe in this squad and I feel we can improve and we are going to work hard to get there."

Lopetegui also insisted that he wants Raul Jimenez fit to play for Wolves, after the striker has been missing with a groin injury since August 31, but is expected to travel with Mexico for the World Cup.

"I have spoken with Raul about his situation, I am worried about him because he doesn't play a minute with his team Wolves. We need all of them but we need Raul fit and the best version. I hope he will come back here in this way. The most important thing is not the World Cup, it's Wolves. I respect he decision of the player and the coach but above all for me it's Wolves.