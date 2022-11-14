Julen Lopetegui wants to make 'new history' at Wolves after 'dream' move

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

The 56-year-old has begun his era at the club after being officially unveiled at Molineux to the media.

He joins Wolves with the club rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table, but the Spaniard is convinced that he will change the club’s fortunes in the months to come.

“I know it is the worst position in the table now but I am convinced we have time to change that. We try to convince the players, which is the most important thing for me, that they are better than they have shown and that we start building a new history.

“This is my dream. This is my first and main goal. But all this history is step by step and not speaking about the big things, only the next match and try to change what we see on the pitch and our performance.

“That’s why we are here, to compete with the best and try to show we are able to beat them and to play face to face but always thinking about us.

“We are going to respect all the teams. This is the Premier League and all the teams have fantastic, big players because in the Premier League there is a lot of money.

“And there are big managers as well so that is a big motivation to be here as well.