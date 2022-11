New Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

The former Spain boss has signed a three year deal at Molineux to succeed Bruno Lage who was sacked in early October.

He spoke at length with the press for the first time on Monday - and is confident he can turn around Wolves' season.

Here is a selection of pictures as Lopetegui is officially unveiled as the club's new head coach:

Julen Lopetegui is all smiles at Molineux (Getty)

