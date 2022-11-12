Wolves on top as the FA Cup takes centre stage

Taken on 10 Nov 2022 at The Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall Football Club, Walsall during the U23 International fixture between England Women and the Netherlands.

Dan McNamara’s side have now prevailed five times consecutively after Beth Merrick’s first-minute tap-in and a goal and assist for Amber Hughes.

Wolves turn their attentions to the Women’s FA Cup tomorrow when they visit Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Albion are also in action in the FA Cup first round tomorrow when they host Crewe Alexandra.

The Baggies lost 3-1 against Derby County at The Hawthorns in the league last weekend, Mariam Mahmood pulling a goal back.

Sixth-place Stoke City host Derby County in the FA Cup after they were subjected to a 5-0 thumping by Nottingham Forest in the league last weekend.

Meanwhile, Villa put an end to their three-match losing streak with a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Prenton Park, rising to sixth in the Women’s Super League. It was a 57th-minute penalty by England international Rachel Daly that broke the stalemate, giving the forward her third goal this season.

The Villans don’t have a game this weekend, returning to action against Reading on November 20.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, neighbouring Birmingham City dropped points in a 3-2 defeat to second-place London City – a brace from Louise Quinn desperately trying to keep them in it.

Next, they are away to top of the table, Bristol City on November 20.

In National League Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa moved up to second place after beating Leek Town 3-1 – goals from Molly Wright, Stephanie Weston and Isabelle Austin-Short secured the three points.

They hope to keep up the fine form when they play Boldmere St Michaels in the FA Cup tomorrow.

There was a win in the Women’s National League Plate for Stourbridge at the Cricket Club, their clash against Leafield ending in a 2-1 win.

Sarah Hazel and a 117th-minute strike from Lynsdsey Glover took the home side into the next round.

They travel to Peterborough United in the FA Cup tomorrow.

Lichfield City and Lye Town went head-to-head in a 3-3 draw in the West Midlands League Premier Division.

Katie Thornhill and Courtney Dilger (two) were on target for Lichfield, while Lye Town had Sian Johnson, Selina Salim and Caitlyn Walton steering their ship.

Goals from Danielle Selmes and Bailey-Raine Hodge gave Kidderminster Harriers a 3-2 win when they hosted Crusaders last weekend, slipping into third before they host Burton Albion tomorrow.

Darlaston Town host Port Vale in West Midlands Division One North tomorrow, while Lichfield City Reserves welcome Coventry City – both Darlaston and Lichfield had matches postponed last weekend. Table-topping Walsall widened the gap at the summit with goals from Aaliyah Shearer and Shannon Workman in a 2-1 victory at Coventry.

They have a weekend off before hosting Walsall Wood on November 20.

Wood host City of Stoke tomorrow on the back of a 2-2 draw with AFC Telford United in which Natasha Baptiste and Rosie Hargreaves scored.

Elsewhere, Wyrley will visit Shifnal after they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat against Tamworth last weekend.

Fifth place in West Midlands League Division One South, Bewdley Town play Kingfisher LFC tomorrow, having had Rea Marsh (two), Chelsea Mudge and Kirsty Roberts all score in their 4-2 win over Rugby.