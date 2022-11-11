Wolves v Arsenal preview: Steve Davis looking to end reign on a high against leaders

Steve Davis. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The under-18s chief, who is a lifelong Wolves fan, has carried himself with the utmost dignity as he has helped steer Wolves through a turbulent period following Bruno Lage’s sacking.

Although Davis has described his six weeks in charge as a ‘dream’ he insists his final game under the lights at Molineux will not be an emotional affair.

“No, there won’t be any emotion. I’m cool as a cucumber, I don’t get carried away,” Davis said. “I guess that’s my personality. I’m always on a par, I don’t get too high or too low.

“Dealing with that type of game is something I relish as a manager, you have to.”

Despite that, Davis is delighted to have done his family proud, as they have watched on at every moment of his reign.

He added: “It’s always nice to have that accolade. When I go home we discuss it and reflect on the game.

“With my lads being players, they’re critical of decisions and teams I pick, which is all part of the banter when I get home.

“But they’re all very proud. My dad would have been very proud as well.”

It does not get much harder for Davis, either, as table-topping Arsenal arrive at Molineux.

The Gunners have impressed with the control they have exerted over opposition sides this season, but Davis hopes the plan he has in place will yield some points.

He said: “It’s tough. We’ve watched several games and however teams have played against them, they’ve found a way to break them down. They’re very intelligent, very athletic and very talented players. From Mikel’s time at Man City, you can see similarities in how they play.

“They’re very technical, possession based and very patient in their play. We know all about those things and we have to try and set up to counter that in some way and create some opportunities ourselves.

“We’ve looked at it, even before the Leeds game we were looking at this weekend, because we have to be ahead of the game. Hopefully we come up with something that the lads can carry out.

“You can practice it on the training ground but you have to carry it out on the day, that’s the toughest part. Make sure they’re disciplined and doing the right things.

“We have created chances, more so than we’ve ever done in the last six or seven games. We have to try and do it against the top team in the league, which won’t be easy.”

Wolves will welcome back Matheus Nunes for the game, after he missed the fixtures with Brighton and Leeds with a shoulder injury.