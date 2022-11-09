Wolves interim boss Steve Davis: Mexico have apologised for naming Raul Jimenez on the bench

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

As Wolves beat Leeds in the Carabao Cup, Jimenez was named among the substitutes for Mexico's friendly with Iraq, to the anger of Wolves supporters.

The striker has been sidelined with a groin injury since August 31 and is still unfit to play, and was pictured on Mexico's bench without his playing kit. Mexico have since written to Wolves to apologise and confirm that Jimenez was never set to play in the fixture.

Davis said: "I only found out after the game. I saw the picture of him on the bench in his clothing – they've named him on the bench but he's not changed to play.

"That's as much as I understand. We're not happy with that, because of how it looks and how it's viewed from the outside. I get that.

"But we know he's not ready to play. They've apologised for including him. We know full well he's not ready to come on or play in the games.

"They said it was for mental health reasons that they put him in there."

Jimenez is currently with the Mexico team in Spain to continue his recovery. He has also been pictured taking part in small sections of training as he targets a return at the end of the month.

He is flying back to England this weekend, before waiting to see if he is called up by Mexico for the World Cup.

For Wolves, Boubacar Traore's first goal for the club secured victory against Leeds.

"I didn't expect that!," Davis added.

"He does practice shooting but it tends to go everywhere but in the goal, but that's why they practice.