Carabao Cup: Wolves 1 Leeds 0 - Report

Boubacar Traore scores (Getty)

Wolves struggled to break down a weakened Leeds side for much of the game, which left a lot to be desired in the quality department.

In the end, it took an 85th minute thunderbolt from substitute Traore to take Wolves through to the next round.

As a result, Julen Lopetegui’s first game as head coach will take place in the fourth round on the week commencing December 19.

Analysis

Interim head coach Steve Davis made six changes from the team that lost to Brighton on Saturday but stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

Among those changes, Joe Hodge and Connor Ronan were handed their first starts of the season.

Toti Gomes also returned from injury and made the bench, while Matheus Nunes was missing with a shoulder injury.

Jesse Marsch made 10 changes to his Leeds side, following their 4-3 comeback win over Bournemouth.

Connor Ronan (Getty)

As Lopetegui’s backroom staff watched on from the director’s box, within two minutes Wolves needed Matija Sarkic to bail them out of trouble, as he responded superbly to a deflected Jack Harrison free-kick to turn it around the post.

From the resulting corner, Diego Llorente came close with a free header. The visitors piled the pressure on and the defender had another header saved at point-blank range by Sarkic.

Leeds were then appealing for a penalty when Sonny Perkins went down under a challenge from Ruben Neves, but nothing was given.

After that fast start from the visitors, Wolves grew into the game and began to find plenty of space out wide. A good attacking move resulted in Adama Traore trying his luck from a tight angle and shooting just wide.

Hodge and Ronan were doing a handy job in midfield, as they broke up play and looked forward with confidence, but as the game hit a lull, Wolves were struggling to find a way through Leeds’ defence.

Wolves were being restricted to hopeful shots from distance, and Goncalo Guedes’ shot from 25 yards flew a yard wide of the post.

Half-time came with a whimper, as neither side had got fans off their seat in the closing minutes before the break. Wolves should have done better against a youthful Leeds team.

The first chance of the second half came after Max Kilman charged out of defence and played a nice pass for Hwang Hee-chan. The cross came in and Kilman met it with a low shot, which goalkeeper Joel Robles saved with his feet.

A good Rayan Ait-Nouri cross almost found Hwang in the box, as Wolves pressed for the opening goal.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Guedes did well in midfield to show a turn of pace and release Ait-Nouri down the left. His cross was then met by Ronan at the near post, who forced Robles into a smart save with a neat flick.

After that chance, Leeds broke forward and Kilman had to make a big tackle to deny Matteo Joseph who looked to bear down on goal.

At the other end, Hwang’s cross for Neves was just too long as he came sliding in. Shortly after, Daniel Podence and Chem Campbell were introduced, as Wolves looked for the breakthrough.

In what was a fairly dull game of football, Harrison’s curled shot from distance almost had the away supporters cheering as it flashed past the post.

Rayan Ait Nouri (Getty)

Wolves were forced into a change when Jonny Castro Otto went down with an injury. Academy defender Dexter Lembikisa took his place, making his senior debut for the club.

The young right-back made a good start, too, with a find drive forward down the flank before finding a smart pass inside.

In the 85th minute, Wolves finally found a way through. Podence found space on the right and cut the ball back to Traore on the edge of the box, who smashed the ball into the top corner and celebrated wildly with the bench.

Leeds pushed for a way back into the game but Wolves’ defence stood firm. Only three minutes of added time followed and Wolves were able to see the game out.

The result will do wonders for the team’s confidence, as just their fourth win in all competitions this season. It also means Lopetegui will have his first game earlier than Boxing Day, and the club will now need to consider that as they plan their warm weather training camp.

Key Moments

GOAL – Traore finds the winner in the 85th minute.

Teams

Wolves: Sarkic, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves (Moutinho, 72), Hodge, Ronan (Podence, 65), Adama (Traore, 72), Hwang, Guedes (Campbell, 65).

Subs not used: Sa, Bueno, Lembikisa, Mosquera, Gomes.

Leeds: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Hjelde, Gyabi, Klich, Harrison, Perkins (Gnonto, 70), Gelhardt (Greenwood, 54), Joseph.