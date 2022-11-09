Notification Settings

Carabao Cup: Wolves 1 Leeds 0 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves struggled to break down a weakened Leeds side for much of the game, which left a lot to be desired in the quality department.

Liam Keen and Nathan Judah

In the end, it took an 85th minute thunderbolt from substitute Traore to take Wolves through to the next round.

As a result, Julen Lopetegui’s first game as head coach will take place in the fourth round on the week commencing December 19.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

