Carabao Cup: Wolves 1 Leeds 0 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

In the end, it took an 85th minute thunderbolt from substitute Traore to take Wolves through to the next round.
As a result, Julen Lopetegui’s first game as head coach will take place in the fourth round on the week commencing December 19.
Wolves struggled to break down a weakened Leeds side for much of the game, which left a lot to be desired in the quality department.
