Wolves 2 Brighton 3: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Liam Keen and Nathan Judah

In a frantic first half, Adam Lallana curled home an opener for the visitors to put them ahead after 10 minutes.

Goncalo Guedes responded just two minutes later with his first goal in Wolves colours, before VAR handed Wolves a penalty and Ruben Neves dispatched it to give them the lead – marking the first time Wolves have scored two goals in a Premier League game since May.

However, as the game neared half-time Nelson Semedo fell asleep at the back post to allow Kaoru Mitoma to head home an equaliser.

Then, just minutes before the break, Semedo dragged Mitoma to the ground as last man and was handed a straight red card.