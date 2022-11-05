Steve Davis: Goals could have been avoided and Wolves must defend better

Steve Davis (Getty)

A late Pascal Gross strike saw 10-man Wolves throw away a lead at Molineux – which leaves them sitting level on points at the bottom of the table.

Wolves’ defending left a lot to be desired and Davis felt that cost them.

He said: “If I’m looking at it as a coach, I’m delighted we scored two goals but really disappointed with the three we conceded. It could have been avoided really.

“It was just soft, really easy to score against. We showed a lot of resilience at times, but in the key moments around the box we just didn’t defend – we made poor decisions and I’ve shown that frustration to them. We should have won the game.”

After making a mistake for the Brighton equaliser at 2-2, Nelson Semedo was then shown a straight red card just before half-time.

Davis believes it was harsh, but was pleased with his side’s second half response.

He added: “I guess he’s a long way from the goal. He’s not central. Is it a goalscoring opportunity, I guess it is if he dribbles from that angle inside and scores. But he’s not directly in front of the goal so it depends on the interpretation of that. I thought he was very wide. When I saw it, his touch came inside but he was a long way out and still had a lot to do. I’m not sure it was a red.

“I had to think quickly about how we were going to play. We had a discussion at half-time and decided to go with the two blocks of four to see if we could get something from Hwang, then obviously Adama to get us up the pitch and create problems. I thought they did it really well. It was then about whether they could keep that concentration level for the full second half.

“When you see the goal we just got pulled around a little bit too easy and lacked that little bit of composure. It’s important when you’re defending your box that you stay composed and that’s very difficult to do, yet you make better decisions when you’re in that state of mind and I think we get a bit panicky when people do get in the box.

“I thought we defended astutely. It was just disappointing in the end to concede that goal.”

Matheus Nunes was unavailable for the game, but is hoping to be ready this week before the World Cup break.

Davis said: “Yeah he was 50/50 in the week but he’s still getting pain in his shoulder. We’re hoping he’ll be fit for Wednesday or Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Davis has revealed that some of Julen Lopetegui’s backroom staff will arrive at the club on Tuesday to meet the players.

The new manager will fly in himself on Friday and be in attendance for the clash with Arsenal on Saturday night.

However, Davis will continue to take the team until Monday, November 14, when Lopetegui and his coaches will then take charge.

Davis said: “I’ve spoken to Jeff every day throughout the month so I know that some of his coaches are coming in on Tuesday to introduce themselves around the staff. They will watch the game on Wednesday, then he will be in later in the week on Friday. There might be an opportunity to speak to him then.