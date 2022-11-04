QPR v West Brom - Match preview

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies head to Loftus Road for their penultimate fixture before the month-long World Cup break looking to win successive fixtures for the first time this season.

Tuesday’s important home success over Blackpool, Corberan’s first win in his second match in charge, was just a third Championship victory in 18 attempts.

Albion have won just four games in all competitions all season, on each occasion failing to build on a positive performance and result.

The 1-0 midweek victory over the Seasiders showed signs of progress under Spaniard Corberan.

Albion were much-improved from the boss’s debut defeat against Sheffield United and the late winner provided a much-needed injection of confidence in the stands at The Hawthorns. But, asked if the victory can provide a surge of confidence in the playing squad for a possible delayed kickstart to the season, Corberan said his players cannot merely await improved results for their confidence and instead must find it from within.

“I believe that we cannot wait for one positive result to win the confidence,” the head coach said. “We need the confidence to achieve the results, but sometimes we don’t understand the meaning of confidence.

“Confidence for me means that you can do what you have to do. Confidence is not about relaxing, it’s about responsibility.

“You know what you have to do, and that of course means commitment, the players knowing the behaviours they need to do in the pitch to achieve the three points.”

Corberan did, at least, confess that an important win early into his tenure at least encourages supporters, and perhaps even players, to believe in the new coaching team’s methods.

“Sometimes the wins help everyone to believe in the things we propose,” the boss continued. “But especially for me this win was very important to celebrate with our fans.

“It is first for the table and second for the fans, because we want to do is create one level of togetherness and to make West Bromwich a very difficult team to beat.

“We create this when we give everything in the football pitch and we match them (the opposition) and work to create the atmosphere that we did.

“Playing in this stadium is not easy (for opponents) with the crowd and the fans.”

Corberan is likely to be forced into a forward reshuffle tomorrow due to an ankle injury sustained by striker Karlan Grant in the first half against Blackpool.