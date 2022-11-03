An evening with Wolves favourite Jim McCalliog event coming to Molineux

Jim McCalliog in his glory days

The former midfielder etched his name into the history books with a crucial equaliser away at Italian giants Juventus in the first leg of the 1972 UEFA Cup quarter-final.

Wolves went on to make the final against Spurs, where McCalliog scored in a 2-1 home defeat in the first leg. A 1-1 draw in the second leg meant Wolves missed out on UEFA Cup glory. McCalliog captained the side for both legs of the final.

Wolverhampton Wanderers squad for the 1971-72 season. (back l-r) Hugh Curran, Bertie Lutton, John Oldfield, Frank Munro, Phil Parkes, Dave Woodfield and Danny Hegan. (middle row l-r) Les Wilson, Bernard Shaw, Paul Walker, Bobby Gould, John Richards, John McAlle, Ken Hibbett and Sammy Chung (trainer-coach). (front row l-r) Derek Dougan, Dave Wagstaffe, Mike O'Grady, Mike Bailey, Jim McCalliog, Gerry Taylor and Derek Parkin..

Now, Molineux is playing host to 'An evening with Jim McCalliog' on Friday, November 11 from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Several members of the 1972 final squad will also be in attendance.

Tickets are £30 and include a signed copy of McCalliog's autobiography. Tickets can be bought on the door, with cash and card accepted.

McCalliog said: "Captaining Wolves in a UEFA two-legged cup final was an honour and a privilege that no other Wolves captain has achieved. How fortunate am I?

"Come along and hear my Wolves story. Also present will be players of the Wolves UEFA Cup final squad."