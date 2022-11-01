Hugo Bueno amazed by Wolves skipper Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Neves’ 25-yard finish came just two minutes after Ben Mee’s opener for the hosts and earned Wolves a crucial point on their travels.

Now, young defender Bueno insists the captain regularly finds the back of the net in training and has praised his huge impact on the squad,

Bueno said: “He does those things every day in training, so I wasn’t surprised. I have seen him do that loads of times.

“He has incredible shooting. I am really happy for him for the goal, and for the team because it was a really important goal for us.

“He always runs the whole pitch and he’s always there. I don’t know how he does it. He is a key player for us. He works very, very hard to win the ball back and also when we have the ball he can control in the game.

“He is an incredible player and hopefully he can give us more things like this in the future.”

Bueno has impressed for the first team since he was handed an unlikely start away at Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

In his three starts to date, Bueno has shone while the team has struggled, but the 20-year-old is still eager to improve and keep his place.

He added: “It’s a difficult place to come to, but I think we showed a really good spirit.

“We would prefer to have won, but we go again in the next match and hopefully we can win at home in front of our fans.

“I always try and help the team and do my best. I think I can still do better and give more things. This last result is not what we wanted, so I’m just thinking about the team and winning games.

“Let’s see if we can win the next game.”

Wolves were also dealt a blow against Brentford as Diego Costa picked up a late red card for a headbutt on Mee.

He will now not play for the club until after the World Cup break as he starts a three-match ban.

Although Bueno believes Wolves will miss his presence, he also says the squad can cope without him and that others will have their chance to step up.

Bueno said: “Diego will be a big miss. But I think the squad is ready to play without him.