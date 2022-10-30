Brentford 1 Wolves 1 - Player ratings

Kristoffer Ajer and Hugo Bueno. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper did not make a plethora of big saves but was overall commanding in his area.

Nelson Semedo - 6

A more consistent performance from Semedo who was better defensively than in previous weeks.

Nathan Collins - 8

A dominant display from Collins, who won everything in the air and made several big tackles, blocks and interceptions.

Max Kilman - 7

Kilman was far more assured after the Leicester disaster. Calmer on and off the ball and positionally aware.

Hugo Bueno - 7

Bueno is getting stronger every week and looks remarkably confident for his relative inexperience.

Ruben Neves - 9

Wolves’ best player once again made a huge impact. Not only was his goal sublime, but his performance was immense. His energy, work-rate, technical ability and positional intelligence is incredible.

Matheus Nunes - 5

He only lasted 40 minutes before coming off injured and unfortunately it was a similar story for Nunes, who did very little.

Boubacar Traore - 6

Traore was all over the place in the first half and was very haphazard. He settled in the second half and impressed at winning the ball back.

Adama Traore - 7

Adama cause problems down the right and was one of Wolves’ best attacking outlets, who occupied defenders.

Diego Costa - 5

Costa was on course for a fairly decent display and a better player rating, after offering Wolves a good focal point, until his stupid sending off. It was unnecessary and he can have no complaints.

Daniel Podence - 6

Podence was slightly frustrating because his attacking attempts often did not come off for him, but his work-rate was superb. He ran all day.

Substitutes

Joao Moutinho (for Nunes, 40), 6, Goncalo Guedes (for Adama, 83)