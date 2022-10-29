Johnny Phillios: Big night at Molineux puts football into perspective

Molineux Sleepout

The 2022 Molineux Sleepout takes place on Friday, November 18, at 7pm, where participants will get the opportunity to spend 12 hours overnight in the Stan Cullis Stand to raise awareness and funds for some of the most vulnerable people in Wolverhampton and the surrounding area.

The two charities which will benefit are the Good Shepherd and Wolves Foundation. This is the fourth edition of the Sleepout and the previous three have already raised over £115,000.

The money generated has gone to projects run by the two charities which tackle homelessness and food poverty.

This year, the minimum age for participants has been reduced to 13 in the hope of attracting some young supporters, although anybody under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult on the night.

Organisers are acutely aware that the UK is in the grip of a cost of living crisis, which makes the funds raised even more important, and they are incredibly appreciative of anyone who can support the event.

“We are really pleased to be able to announce that the Molineux Sleepout will again return this November, because it has become such an important part of the Wolves Foundation calendar,” says head of Wolves Foundation Will Clowes.

“Not only does it raise awareness of some of the challenges facing the more vulnerable members of our communities, the funds raised can help make a real difference to helping those people improve their lives thanks to projects run by the foundation and the Good Shepherd.

“It is also always a great event to highlight the strong community spirit that exists in Wolverhampton, with so many people coming together to help others in a really positive and supportive atmosphere.

“This year, as well as being able to welcome young people for the first time, we would also love to see fans from around the world take part, showing our ‘One Pack’ mentality across the globe.”

I was first able to attend the virtual event held during the pandemic, before being present for the return of the night to Molineux last year.

I’ll be there again in three weeks’ time and am really looking forward to meeting as many participants as possible.

Clowes is right to point out the sense of camaraderie that exists amongst those in attendance.

Despite the serious message at the heart of the event, it is a hugely uplifting experience.

Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd have led the way in reaching out to the most needy in this community, who have been let down by the far reaching cuts to support made by successive governments before, during and after the pandemic.

Wolves Foundation delivers over 40 different projects for people of all ages and abilities across the city and have built up a strong partnership with the Good Shepherd, a charity situated opposite Molineux which provides food and support services to the people of Wolverhampton.

“We remain extremely grateful to Wolves Foundation for continuing to allow us to join with the Molineux Sleepout and share in raising awareness of the vital work both charities deliver in the city,” Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden explains.

“We know that it is a challenge for people to give up their normal home comforts and sleep outdoors in the cold of November.

But to have seen so many take that on in recent years, and raise so much money, is an inspiration to all of us connected with the Good Shepherd.

“I think we have all seen that the city of Wolverhampton has such a big heart, and even during these challenging times, hopefully there will be another great turnout which will show that with a strong community spirit and sense of teamwork, we can continue to support those who need us most.

“It is difficult for a lot of people with the way things are just at the moment, but ourselves and the Wolves Foundation are continuing to do everything we can for those who require our help.”

Former Wolves captain Karl Henry has been a loyal supporter of the sleepout since its inception and is once again rallying behind the cause.

“I have been fortunate to have taken part in all three previous Molineux Sleepouts and am hoping to be there once again this year,” he says.

“It is an event which shows so much of what is good about Wolverhampton, people coming together to support others who are in need and raising funds towards vital projects across the local community.”

Tickets cost £30 for adults or £15 for under-18s with all participants then encouraged to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship, with all proceeds being shared between Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd.

Anyone taking part overseas who is not attending Molineux in person does not have to pay the entry fee but will be asked to reach the £150 target.

As in previous years, there will be a Q&A session towards the start of the event to explain more about the work of the two charities, with content being shared on social media during the night to also feature those taking part overseas.