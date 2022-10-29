'Good value for a point': Nathan Judah and Liam Keen on Wolves' draw at Brentford - WATCH

Ben Mee put the home side in front five minutes after the break - but two minutes later Ruben Neves levelled things up.
And as the game was playing out to a draw - Wolves' Diego Costa was shown a straight red card.
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen reflect on Wolves' 1-1 draw in the capital against Brentford
Ben Mee put the home side in front five minutes after the break - but two minutes later Ruben Neves levelled things up.
And as the game was playing out to a draw - Wolves' Diego Costa was shown a straight red card.