Deal done with new sponsor for Wolves youth team shirts

(L-R) Conor McLeod, Tyler Roberts and Owen Farmer

NXGN was created in 2016 by Footballco as an award for the best young footballers, before it was launched as a standalone brand in 2021, covering the next generation of talent.

Now, in a partnership with Wolves' academy, NXGN's branding will be seen on the shirts of the under-12s through to the under-18s

Footballco will also be working with Wolves to create content featuring their academy players and Wolves Records artist Reepa has already recorded a track featuring academy forward Tyler Roberts, which will be available in November.

Russell Jones, general manager for marketing and commercial growth at Wolves, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Footballco to the Wolves family.

“Footballco fully shares our vision of integrating football, fashion, music and gaming and is the world’s largest football publisher, reaching over 600 million people per month. I’m sure many of our fans will already be familiar with their popular football brands like GOAL, Mundial, INDIVISA and NXGN.