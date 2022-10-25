Wolves interim boss Steve Davis calls for more fight

Steve Davis, Interim Head Coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers (R) embraces Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on October 04, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Sunday’s 4-0 loss at home to Leicester marked one of Wolves’ most miserable afternoon’s at Molineux in recent memory, as the club sunk to 19th in the table and level on points with bottom club Nottingham Forest.

The commitment and desire from the players has been questioned in recent weeks and has been highlighted by Nelson Semedo’s poor tracking back for Wilfried Zaha’s goal in the loss to Crystal Palace, while Jonny Castro Otto was guilty of a very similar offence against Leicester.

Davis accepts that those two examples were below the club’s standards and that the players will be spoken to, but insists that they will put it right.

“What we do with those types of things, is go through it with the player,” Davis said.

“We pick the player out one on one and show him the clip of that incident. In all respects, they’re always honest about the mistakes they make.

“The first thing is that they face up to it, they don’t deny it because it’s there. The evidence is in the clip, that’s why we do it.

“It’s then about learning, getting better and not making the same mistakes. That’s the important thing.”

Ahead of the Leicester clash Davis spoke about the need for Wolves to ‘show their teeth’ and begin fighting for the club, but he admits he saw none of that in the embarrassing loss to Leicester.

Davis added: “No, I didn’t (see enough fight). I saw lots of possession, because they enjoy playing with the ball, but I didn’t see enough tackles and enough second balls.

“Their stats were a lot higher than ours on that. I didn’t see it and we need to do that better. I’ve been on that terrace and I’ve been one of those who are disappointed, but we just have to stick together. The most important thing we can do now is stay positive.