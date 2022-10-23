Wolves 0 Leicester City 4 - Report

Wolves concede again (Getty)

Despite a quick start from the hosts, a sensational Youri Tielemans strike after seven minutes began the onslaught and Wolves crumbled under the pressure.

Terrible defending saw Harvey Barnes add a second before half-time, while second-half strikes from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy added insult to injury.

The home fans turned on the Wolves hierarchy for the first time as they watched a team that has failed to win in five away games this season saunter to victory.

The result leaves Wolves level on points with bottom club Nottingham Forest, who beat Liverpool on Saturday, with goal difference the only thing keeping Wolves in 19th.

Interim head coach Steve Davis made two changes to the side that lost to Crystal Palace, but stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

Jonny Castro Otto replaced Nelson Semedo at right-back, while Joao Moutinho came in for Boubacar Traore in midfield.

Davis also showed faith in young left-back Hugo Bueno after his excellent full debut display against Palace.

Brendan Rodgers made two changes to his Leicester side, who also started in a 4-3-3 formation.

Maddison returned from his suspension and replaced Dennis Praet, while Patson Daka started up front in place of Jamie Vardy.

Diego Costa (Getty)

Within a minute, Wolves created a decent opportunity. Boubakary Soumare gave the ball away in midfield and Wolves broke. Moutinho found Daniel Podence in the box, but his first shot was blocked and his follow-up was cleared.

In what was a fairly fast start from the hosts, Diego Costa then did well to create some space in the box and his shot was tipped over the bar by Danny Ward. From the resulting corner, Podence had an effort blocked.

Despite that start, Leicester took the lead within seven minutes. A very poor touch from Jonny saw him give the ball away to Barnes and then bring him down for a free-kick, which he was booked for. From the resulting free-kick, Jonny won the header but the ball fell to Tielemans from 25-yards, who smashed the ball in off the woodwork on the half-volley.

Wolves attempted to respond straight away following the goal, and had a huge chance through Matheus Nunes. He raced through on goal but his low shot was saved by Ward. Moments later, Costa had a shot blocked from 10 yards when he should have made a better connection.

Max Kilman then had a chance with a glancing header from less than five yards, which flew over the bar.

At the other end, a Daka cross was inches away from finding Maddison who came sliding in at the far post.

Wolves were inviting some pressure and not doing enough in possession when they had it. Kilman was extremely fortunate after a horrendous attempt at a cross-field pass put Leicester on the attack, but Maddison could only shoot wide.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

After 20 minutes, exceptionally poor Wolves defending saw the visitors go 2-0 up. Barnes plays a simple one-two pass with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and as Jonny slips, Barnes is through and finishes low beyond Jose Sa.

With Molineux furious and Wolves unable to threaten, Tielemans should have scored his second and Leicester’s third. Adama Traore lost the ball and the visitors raced forward. Barnes aimed a cross at the far post and Ruben Neves was asleep, allowing Tielemans to ghost into the box, and he missed the ball from two yards as he came sliding in.

Wolves were so close to a crucial goal when a free-kick was flicked on by Nunes towards Costa at the back post, but his effort from a couple yards was blocked by defender James Justin.

Just before the break, Costa dummied the ball to put Podence through, but his shot was met by a strong save from Ward.

After a quick start to the game, Tielemans’ world class strike started Wolves’ downfall and they were awful up until half-time. Loud boos rang around Molineux as the players trudged off the field losing 2-0.

Wolves started the second half a bit brighter and won a couple of set pieces to put Leicester under pressure. The best chance came from a free-kick, as Neves directed it just wide from the edge of the box.

Despite that slightly brighter start, Wolves once again slipped into their monotonous football that began to bore supporters. As a result, the home fans began to direct angry chants towards technical director Scott Sellars.

Those chants were exacerbated when Leicester took a 3-0 lead. Maddison picked the ball up from the edge of the box and fired it beyond Sa to send the visiting supporters wild. They then caused a short delay to the game by throwing a blue flare onto the pitch.

The atmosphere around Molineux was toxic. The stands were awash with angry and upset supporters, as the players on the pitch played with apathy towards the final result. They had downed tools and the away fans were enjoying their opportunity to taunt.

Danie Podence (Getty)

In the 80th minute, it somehow got even worse for Wolves. An awful pass out from the back by Kilman was intercepted in midfield and Timothy Castagne was released down the right. His low cross found Vardy from close range, who added the game’s fourth goal.

That strike was enough for most home supporters as thousands looked for the exit in disbelief of the performance they had seen.

The final minutes of the game dragged on, as everyone connected with Wolves was desperate for the afternoon to be over. The hosts did not lay a glove on Leicester, who coasted to an easy victory.

Loud boos filled Molineux at full-time from the supporters left in the stadium, as Wolves’ season hit yet another new low.

Wolves: Sa, Jonny (Semedo, 66), Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Nunes (Campell, 66), Moutinho (Traore, 81), Adama, Costa (Hwang, 81), Podence.

Subs not used: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Hodge, Guedes.

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin (Thomas, 88), Tielemans, Soumare (Mendy, 62), Dewsbury-Hall (Praet, 62), Maddison, Barnes (Albrighton 79), Daka (Vardy, 62).