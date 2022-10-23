Steve Davis: Wolves are in a battle at the bottom

Steve Davis. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

An embarrassing capitulation saw Wolves crumble at home to fellow strugglers Leicester, in what many dubbed a relegation six-pointer.

The club are now level on points with bottom club Nottingham Forest, and after brushing off suggestions Wolves were in a relegation battle on Friday, Davis has now conceded that Wolves must pick up points quickly to ensure survival.

When asked if he now believes Wolves are in a relegation battle, Davis said: “Yeah, I think we’re in a battle.

“It’s very early in the season but it has to change. We can’t be saying this beyond the World Cup, we need to be getting points and get ourselves out of the bottom three and give everybody some hope.

“I accept that we’re in a battle at the moment.

“We didn’t defend very well when it mattered. Three of the goals we conceded were counter-attacks.

“We had more shots today than we’ve had for a long time but without real conviction and left the door too open at the back.

“Games are won in boxes – if you’re judging it on finishing then they deserve it. We didn’t get the key things right.

“You can have five chances and score four like they did, or have 21 and not score. We’ve been practising a lot on finishing in training. But you could tell they hit the ball with a lot more confidence.”

One of the biggest criticism aimed at Wolves has been the lack of big characters in the squad and the summer transfer decisions made on several long-standing members of the squad.

In particular, the decision to move captain Conor Coady on has been highlighted by fans.

But Davis believes the club has enough leaders in the squad – they just have to come forward and be heard.

Davis said: “I think they’re there, we just need to sit down and talk about it and they need to be more open with how they feel and how this is affecting them.

“We need to get a little bit more information on how they are and how we can help them a little bit more.

“It’s a time for big characters. We can work on that this week in terms of which players we pick for Brentford.

“It’s frustrating. Losing 4-0 at home is horrible. Very disappointed for the fans, I feel it myself. The pain of today is tough to take.

“But we’ll stick together and we have to try and put it right.”

As the atmosphere turned toxic in Molineux, the Wolves fans began chanting for technical director Scott Sellars to leave the club.

Supporters have reacted angrily after Sellars was spotted in the stands in recent games, where he stays in communication with the bench to offer another pair of eyes on the match.

Davis said: “Listen, I’m not on social media so I don’t read anything. But that’s the first time I’ve heard anything like that in the stadium, as a coach or a fan.

“I was surprised. I pick the team with James and we select how we play, how we defend and attack, and we make decisions on the substitutions. There’s been no interruptions from Scott. He does his job upstairs and we do ours down there.